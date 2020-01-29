Community-based prevention measures important to curbing pneumonia spread: Chinese health authorities

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Chinese health authorities on Monday stressed all-around community-based efforts to prevent and control the spread of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Addressing a press conference, officials called communities “the first line of defense” in epidemic prevention and control, saying a sound implementation of comprehensive prevention and control measures that focus on communities will effectively contain the pneumonia outbreak.

“At present, the prevention and control of the pneumonia situation is in a crucial period,” said He Qinghua, an official with the National Health Commission.

“We must give full play to the mobilization ability of primary-level communities, including rural communities” in personnel tracking and management among efforts to curb the spread of the virus, the official said.

The commission said a total of 2,744 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus had been reported in the country by the end of Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, the pneumonia situation had resulted in a total of 80 deaths and a total of 51 people had recovered, the commission said, adding that there were currently 5,794 suspected cases.