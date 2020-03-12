Community workers, security personnel, volunteers make efforts to cater for needs of residents amid epidemic

Community worker Liu Chun (L) helps a resident who has just returned to Beijing register personal information at Fensiting Community in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2020. Hutongs in Beijing, the usually bustling labyrinth of traditional alleys, became much quieter after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, in China. Since then, the community workers, security personnel and volunteers have been making great efforts to cater for the needs of the residents and fight against the outbreak of the virus. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)