Commuter chaos as Arctic blast brings ice, sleet and up to six inches of snow to parts of UK

An Arctic blast has today brought chaos to Britain’s roads as ice, sleet and up to six inches of snow batter some parts of the country – resulting in multiple pile-ups and smashes.

The cold air overnight managed to bring difficult travel conditions across Scotland and England’s north-west as temperatures plummet to -4C in the north.

Conditions on the roads remain treacherous across large swathes of the country, with crashes and delays reported in a number of areas.

Early this afternoon there was a collision involving six cars on the A4232 heading from the M4 towards Cardiff, while in Devon the A30 has been shut due to another multi-vehicle crash.

This morning cars in the Carnwath area of Lanarkshire were seen covered in snow as commuters got out to clean their car windows. While lorries on the M6 near Cumbria were seen travelling along as snow continued to settle around them.

Other motorists near Rochdale were brought to a standstill this morning just 10 miles outside of Manchester as traffic continued to build on the M62.

Shaftesbury’s famous Gold Hill was also seen coated in a layer of snow this morning and looked postcard perfect. The hill was made famous after it featured on an advert in 1973 which saw a young boy riding through the village on his bike, it had previously been voted the best advert of all time.

The air that has pushed south from Greenland overnight this morning meant a low of minus 4C (25F) was recorded on The Cairnwell mountain in the Eastern Highlands, the Met Office’s Helen Roberts said.

The cold air combined with a band of precipitation to produce sleet and snow, as well as icy patches, which could prove problematic for those in cars and on trains, the forecaster added.

‘It’ll be an icy start for many, with a widespread frost and temperatures dipping just below freezing,’ she said.

Up to 5.9 inches of snowfall has been predicted in some places. Snow and ice warnings are in place in parts of Scotland such as Inverness and Glasgow.

Traffic Scotland said there were very snowy conditions across the trunk roads network on Tuesday morning and advised people to drive with care.

Police in southern Scotland advised people to leave extra time for their journey and drive according to the conditions.

This is while ice warnings are also in place in across Manchester and into the Midlands, as well as some parts of Aberdeen.

As well as this, 35 flood alerts have also been issued across the UK in places such as the Lower River Loddon and the West of Dorset.

About 750 road-gritting lorries – 500 in Scotland and 250 in England – are ready to be deployed, the Daily Mirror reported.

Showers are expected to arrive in western England and parts of Wales later in the day.

‘But it will be a largely dry day in the eastern and central parts of the country,’ Ms Roberts said.

The yellow warnings will expire between 10am and 11am.

Icy stretches are expected for most of the north this morning and wintry showers will continue for western and northern areas, this is while eastern parts of the country will stay mostly dry. Showers will continue tonight and into tomorrow.

The UK is in the middle of a wintry spell, with milder weather arriving on Wednesday.

The weather is bound to take a toll on those commuters who cycle to work and specialists advised not to take any unnecessary risks, especially when it comes to ice, with several ice and snow warnings out across the country.

Matt Spurgin, clothing buyer at Evans Cycles said: ‘If the conditions turn icy, be sensible and avoid any unnecessary risk. Try to keep to gritted roads if possible or even switch things up and head off-road, the change in terrain can work wonders on your motivation for riding in the cold.

‘If in doubt, we’d advise leaving the bike at home as riding on icy roads just isn’t worth the risk.’ This is while they also added the importance of layering up in the winter months in order to avoid windchill.

As many were pictured walking their dogs in the snow this morning, pet food brand Webbox said that measures can be taken to make sure you and your furry friends enjoy the weather.

Dogs could become too cold in the weather and a spokesperson said: ‘Signs of frostbite include whining, shivering, slowing down, and stopping and looking for somewhere to burrow. If dogs exhibit any of these symptoms, head indoors straight away or call the vet if severe. Elderly dogs with arthritis can also be more susceptible to the cold and should be taken on shorter walks.’

There are also risks to both dog and owner whilst on winter walks, especially on dark nights and crisp mornings, while snow on the ground can heighten risk due to grit on the roads and pavements, which can cause chemical burns and painful irritations to paws.

In order to prevent your dog from hurting itself, owners should wash their paws when returning from a walk to remove picked up grit.