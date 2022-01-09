Commuters are being accused of ‘contempt’ by the Scottish government over smartcards.

The cards, which allow money to be pre-loaded for use on trains, buses, ferries, trams, and the Glasgow subway system, were first announced by the First Minister in 2012.

After cutting the budget for Scotland-wide travel smartcards, the Scottish Government has been accused of showing “condempt” for commuters.

The cards, which allow money to be preloaded for use on trains, buses, ferries, trams, and the Glasgow subway system, were first announced by the First Minister in 2012.

Despite a similar system being used to implement free travel for all delegates at the Cop26 conference in Glasgow, the system has failed to materialize almost ten years later.

The Scottish Government announced funding for the system would be cut from £4.9 million to £3.9 million weeks after the UN climate conference.

In November, the First Minister responded to a question from Labour MSP Paul Sweeney by saying that the Scottish Government was “working towards” the goal.

“It’s clear we shouldn’t be holding our breath waiting for the SNP to deliver on their years-old smart-ticketing promise,” Labour transport spokesman Neil Bibby said.

“For Cop26 delegates, the impossible became possible after years of delays and downgrades – but the Scottish public is still stuck with a second-rate service.”

“Despite her warm words, the First Minister has clearly abandoned this flagship pledge.

“The SNP shows complete contempt for the people they claim to represent.”

“Scotland deserves the same seamless, affordable public transportation service enjoyed by Cop26 VIPs – and the SNP must make it a reality.”

“Our vision is for all journeys on Scotland’s public transportation networks to be made using some form of smart ticketing or payment, and progress has already been made towards this ambition,” a Transport Scotland spokesman said.

“Scotland is the first in the UK to offer smartcard compatibility across modes, allowing multiple tickets for various modes to be loaded onto a single smartcard, and contactless payment is now accepted on over 95% of buses in Scotland.”

“We’ve also strengthened measures in the 2019 Transport (Scotland) Act to support local ticketing schemes, and we’ll keep working with local authorities, regional transport partnerships, and operators to help ticketing schemes move to smart platforms.”