Companies admit underpaying staff

COMPANIES THAT HAVE ADMITTED UNDERPAYING STAFF

WESFARMERS

* $9 million at Target

* $15 million in its industrial and safety division

* $6.1 million in superannuation at Bunnings, Workwear Group, Blackwoods, Greencap and Coregas

TOTAL: $30.1 million

—

COLES

* $15 million to 1,150 managers of its supermarkets and liquor division during the past six years

* $5 million in interest and costs

* Payments review ongoing

TOTAL: $20 million (as of February 19)

—

WOOLWORTHS

* Up to $300 million to at least 5,700 staff over nine years

* Company expects to return cash in one-off remediation plus interest

* Payments review to come at Big W, Dan Murphy’s and BWS Liquor

TOTAL: $300 million (as of February 19)

—

ABC

* $22.98 million to 1,886 casual staff, including superannuation, over six years

* Broadcaster paid casuals at a flat rate without penalties between November 2012 and December 2018

TOTAL: $22.98 million

—

QANTAS

* An average $8,000 per year underpayment to 55 workers in digital marketing and analytics over several years

* Workers reimbursed with interest and $1,000 ex-gratia payment

* Company also overpaid another 165 workers about $12,000 a year

TOTAL: unknown

—

SUPER RETAIL GROUP

* $32 million in overtime to about 3,000 employees over six years

* $11 million in interest at 5.5 per cent per year

TOTAL: $43 million

—

MICHAEL HILL JEWELLERS

* $25 million over six years to current and former employees

TOTAL: $25 million

—

COMMONWEALTH BANK

* $53.1 million to 41,000 employees

* About $28.1 million has been repaid with

* Bank said failure due to automated accounting system

TOTAL: $53.1 million

—

ROCKPOOL DINING GROUP

* $1.6 million for the FY2018

* Payments extended a further five years but amounts unknown

TOTAL: At least $1.6 million

—

SUNGLASS HUT

* $2.3 million in overtime rates to more than 620 staff, about half repaid by September 2019

* $50,000 contrition payment to the National Association of Community Legal centres

TOTAL: $2.35 million

—

MAdE GROUP

* $7.8 million to 524 staff between 2011 to 2017

* $200,000 contrition payment to the Fair Work Ombudsman

TOTAL: $8 million

—

DOMINO’S PIZZA

* Paid $1.1 million to lawyers to fight former workers’ class action over alleged underpayment, yet to be heard in court.

TOTAL: n/a