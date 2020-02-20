Companies admit underpaying staff

COMPANIES THAT HAVE ADMITTED UNDERPAYING STAFF
WESFARMERS
* $9 million at Target
* $15 million in its industrial and safety division
* $6.1 million in superannuation at Bunnings, Workwear Group, Blackwoods, Greencap and Coregas
TOTAL: $30.1 million
—
COLES
* $15 million to 1,150 managers of its supermarkets and liquor division during the past six years
* $5 million in interest and costs
* Payments review ongoing
TOTAL: $20 million (as of February 19)
—
WOOLWORTHS
* Up to $300 million to at least 5,700 staff over nine years
* Company expects to return cash in one-off remediation plus interest
* Payments review to come at Big W, Dan Murphy’s and BWS Liquor
TOTAL: $300 million (as of February 19)
—
ABC
* $22.98 million to 1,886 casual staff, including superannuation, over six years
* Broadcaster paid casuals at a flat rate without penalties between November 2012 and December 2018
TOTAL: $22.98 million
—
QANTAS
* An average $8,000 per year underpayment to 55 workers in digital marketing and analytics over several years
* Workers reimbursed with interest and $1,000 ex-gratia payment
* Company also overpaid another 165 workers about $12,000 a year
TOTAL: unknown
—
SUPER RETAIL GROUP
* $32 million in overtime to about 3,000 employees over six years
* $11 million in interest at 5.5 per cent per year
TOTAL: $43 million
—
MICHAEL HILL JEWELLERS
* $25 million over six years to current and former employees
TOTAL: $25 million
—
COMMONWEALTH BANK
* $53.1 million to 41,000 employees
* About $28.1 million has been repaid with
* Bank said failure due to automated accounting system
TOTAL: $53.1 million
—
ROCKPOOL DINING GROUP
* $1.6 million for the FY2018
* Payments extended a further five years but amounts unknown
TOTAL: At least $1.6 million
—
SUNGLASS HUT
* $2.3 million in overtime rates to more than 620 staff, about half repaid by September 2019
* $50,000 contrition payment to the National Association of Community Legal centres
TOTAL: $2.35 million
—
MAdE GROUP
* $7.8 million to 524 staff between 2011 to 2017
* $200,000 contrition payment to the Fair Work Ombudsman
TOTAL: $8 million
—
DOMINO’S PIZZA
* Paid $1.1 million to lawyers to fight former workers’ class action over alleged underpayment, yet to be heard in court.
TOTAL: n/a