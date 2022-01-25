Companies in Europe are failing to meet their net-zero targets.

European energy companies are falling short of their net-zero targets.

According to a new report, companies’ plans to install solar and wind power by 2030 fall short of the required six-fold growth to reach net zero.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to a new report released Tuesday by Europe Beyond Coal and Ember with the support of ten other organizations, European coal companies’ business plans are failing to deliver on their net zero pledges due to a lack of intermediate targets.

Limited Utility: European Energy Companies Failing on Net Zero Commitments looked at 21 European coal utilities, 16 of which have pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, as outlined in the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) report Net Zero Emissions by 2050.

According to the International Energy Agency’s roadmap, all unabated coal plants in advanced economies must be phased out by 2030, and all coal plants must be phased out in all economies by 2040.

To achieve zero-emissions electricity in advanced economies by 2035 and globally by 2040, fossil-fuel-free electricity must be phased out, while renewable energy generation must more than triple from 2020 levels to account for 60% of total global electricity generation by 2030.

Between 2020 and 2030, global wind and solar generation will need to increase by at least sixfold.

Bulgarian Energy Holding BEH, Romanian majority state-owned electricity producer CE Oltenia, CEZ group of Czech Republic, UK-based energy company Drax, British integrated energy company EDF, German energy company EnBW, Polish power industry company ENEA, Italian power distributor Enel, French multinational utility company ENGIE, Czech Republic's energy company EPH, European energy company FortumUniper, Spain's power utility company Iberdro

According to the report, less than half of the countries have plans to meet the 2030 European Union (EU) and OECD coal targets, and none have plans to phase out fossil gas from electricity generation completely by 2035 in the EU and OECD.

The companies’ plans will more than quadruple solar and wind power by 2030, but this is still less than the bare minimum.

