Technicians work in a workshop of Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd (XMC) in Wuhan Donghu New Technological Development Zone in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, Feb. 14, 2020. Recently, some companies in Wuhan Donghu New Technological Development Zone, also known as China Optical Valley, have resumed production amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)