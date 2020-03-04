Companies resume production, operation across China

Staff work at the Chinese medicine extracting workshop of the Chongqing Sino Bio-pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in the Chongqing Hi-tech Zone, southwest China, March 3, 2020. The Chongqing Hi-tech Zone has rolled out policies to help companies resume production during the fight against the novel coronavirus. A total of 1,598 companies involving 102,894 workers in the zone have resumed production and operation by the noon of Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)