A staff conveys the mineral water products at the Jiangxi Shaqin Industries Co., Ltd. in Xinjian District of Nanchang, east China’s Jiangxi Province, March 3, 2020. Under strict measures taken to fight against the novel coronavirus, the Xinjian District of Nanchang has rolled out policies to help companies targeting poverty alleviation project resume production. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)