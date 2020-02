A technician processes melt-blown nonwovens at a workshop of a new material company in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Feb 12, 2020. The demand for face masks has witnessed a large increase since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19). The company in Chengdu has been producing 2.2 tons of melt-blown nonwovens per day to meet the demand of face mask production. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)