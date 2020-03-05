Company provides cleaning, disinfection service in Wuhan

A staff member from the Wuhan Langqin cleaning service company conducts disinfection in a building at a community in Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 5, 2020. The Wuhan Langqin cleaning service company has provided cleaning and disinfection service to temporary hospitals, designated isolation hotels, supermarkets, banks and more than 100 communities in Wuhan after the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)