Compilation of former leaders’ selected remarks on CPC history published

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — A compilation of selected remarks of former Chinese leaders on the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

Former leaders Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao had made a series of important remarks on the Party’s history while leading the revolution, construction and reform of the country.

As the whole Party is carrying out a study on its history, the book is expected to provide guidance for studying and understanding the CPC’s history and for fully building a modern socialist China and realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book comprises 141 excerpts from important documents including the ex-leaders’ speeches, reports, talks, instructions and letters, some of which were made public for the first time. Enditem