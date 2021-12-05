Complaints about television commercials reveal a lot about the national mood.

Complaints about television commercials reveal a lot about the public mood in the United States.

Complaints reveal a lot about the tumultuous and polarized state of British society right now.

Two TV ad campaigns, both from large and well-intentioned organizations, have already caused a stir this winter, which I believe says a lot about the national mood.

TfL launched a road safety campaign called ‘See their side’ that depicts a near-miss between a car driver and a cyclist, with the goal of encouraging empathy between road users, according to TfL.

It shows a female car driver and a male cyclist yelling at each other before calming down and asking if the other is all right.

Up to a hundred people have complained about the ad, including Jeremy Vine, a well-known broadcaster and pro-urban cycling campaigner. They claim it encourages dangerous driving and assigns equal blame to cyclists and drivers while displaying an illegally close pass.

TfL said it was ‘pausing’ the campaign as a result of the backlash.

Meanwhile, Tesco’s major holiday campaign – “This Christmas, nothing’s stopping us” set to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” – received over 5,000 official complaints.

The reason for this has nothing to do with safety; rather, it depicts Santa Claus presenting his Covid-19 vaccination passport in order to enter the country.

Surprisingly, the avalanche of complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority has made it the most complained-about ad in the United Kingdom since 2014.

The complaints center on it ‘encouraging medical discrimination based on vaccine status,’ as well as claims that it ‘politicizes Santa.’

Tesco and the ad agency that created the ad suspect anti-vaxxers among the complainants in private.

Indeed, one has to wonder how an advertisement that clearly acknowledges the (very current) concern that families have about travel restrictions this Christmas can be so ‘offensive.’

But, in my opinion, this reveals a lot about the current state of British society, which is tumultuous and polarized.

The vaccinated are becoming increasingly enraged with those who refuse to get vaccinated.

The latter are enraged by what they perceive to be limitations on their “liberty.”

Meanwhile, cyclists are enraged by what they perceive to be arrogant, careless motorists, while motorists are enraged by the growing number of cyclists on the roads and a vocal ‘cycling lobby.’

Complaints over TV ads say something important about the national mood