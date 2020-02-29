Complete programming of the Fallas de Valencia 2020

Valencia already celebrates

2020 failures

with a schedule full of events and

a pyrotechnic calendar that fills the city with gunpowder for 19 days. In the official program you can also consult the offering and cremà schedules. In addition, this year as a novelty and in terms of mobility, an unlimited transport ticket has been launched to travel around the city by subway or bus for only seven euros during the days of Fallas.

The parties will start this Saturday, February 29, with the pyrotechnic show sponsored by Amstel and shot by Ricardo Caballer at 8 pm at La Marina de Valencia.

Official program of acts of the Fallas 2020

March

SUNDAY 1

06:45 h. – FFMMV and CCHH prayer to Santa Barbara in the Church of San Juan del Hospital.

07:20 h. – Children’s awakening.

07:30 h. – Macrodespertà. At the end it will end in the Plaza del Ayto. With a spectacular earthquake by Valencian Pyrotechnics. Next, a fallero breakfast will be offered to all participants.

11:30 a.m. – Music Band Entrance.

2:00 p.m. – Mascletà in the Town Hall square. Peñarroja Pyrotechnics

8:00 p.m. – Grow in the Serranos Towers. When finished, light and color effects with pyrotechnic show by Pirotecnia Peñarroja.

MONDAY 2

2:00 p.m. – Mascletà in the Town Hall square. Tamarit pyrotechnics.

TUESDAY 3

2:00 p.m. – Mascletà in the Town Hall square. Dragon pyrotechnics.

8:30 p.m. – JCF Sports Gala at the Reina Sofia Auditorium.

WEDNESDAY 4

12:00 h. – Visit to the Central of the Local Police of Valencia of the FFMMV and CC.HH.

2:00 p.m. – Mascletà in the Town Hall square. Pibierzo pyrotechnics.

THURSDAY 5

2:00 p.m. – Mascletà in the Town Hall square. Zaragozana pyrotechnics.

FRIDAY 6

12:00 h. – Departure of the Fallera Car Round of “l’Antigor”.

2:00 p.m. – Mascletà in the Town Hall square. Alpujarreña pyrotechnics.

SATURDAY 7

2:00 p.m. – Mascletà in the Town Hall square. Pyrotechnics Nadal Martí.

5:30 p.m. – Ninot Cavalcade.

With the following itinerary: Exit of the Glorieta, by the street of the Peace, Sant Vicente, place of the City council, Marqués de Sotelo and end in the street of Játiva. Closing the Cavalcade the entrance of the first pieces of the municipal fault.

00:00 h. – Mascletà in the Town Hall square. Pyrotechnics Tomás.

SUNDAY 8

10:00 h. – “Cant de l’Estoreta” contest, organized by the Falla Plaza del Arbol and sponsored by the Fallera Central Board.

11:00 h. – Visit of the FMV and C.H. to the Fire station of Av. de la Plata.

2:00 p.m. – Mascletà in the Town Hall square. Pyrotechnics Martí.

MONDAY 9

2:00 p.m. – Mascletà in the Town Hall square. Mediterranean pyrotechnics.

TUESDAY 10

2:00 p.m. – Mascletà in the Town Hall square. Crespo pyrotechnics.

WEDNESDAY 11

2:00 p.m. – Mascletà in the Town Hall square. Pyrotechnics Tomás.

THURSDAY, 12

2:00 p.m. – Mascletà in the Town Hall square. Girona Pyrotechnics.

6:00 p.m. – Tribute of the Armed Forces to the FFMMV and CCHH.

FRIDAY THE 13TH

2:00 p.m. – Mascletà in the Town Hall square. Zarzoso Pyrotechnics.

7:30 p.m. – Heritage Cavalcade organized by Excm. City Hall, departure from La Lonja, Maria Cristina and Pza. City Hall.

00:00 h. – Night Mascletà in the Town Hall Square. Valencian Pyrotechnics

SATURDAY 14

2 pm – Mascletà in the Town Hall square. Valencian Pyrotechnics

5:00 p.m. – Closing of the Children’s Ninot Exhibition

5:30 p.m. – Reading of the popular verdict and proclamation of the Children’s Ninot Indultat of 2020.

5:45 p.m. – Collection of ninots by commissions until 20h.

00:00 h. – Night Mascletà in the Town Hall Square. Mediterranean pyrotechnics.

SUNDAY 15

09:00 h. – Plantà of all children’s failures.

2:00 p.m. – Mascletà in the Town Hall square. Pyrotechnics Brothers Caballer.

5:00 p.m. – Closing of the Ninot Exhibition.

5:30 p.m. – Reading of the popular verdict and proclamation of the Ninot Indultat of 2020.

5:45 p.m. – Collection of ninots by commissions until 20:00 h.

00: 00h. «Nit de l’Albà» of the faults throughout the city, with pyrotechnic spectacle in the Town Hall Square by Vulcano Pyrotechnics.

MONDAY 16

08:00 h. – Plantà of all faults.

2:00 p.m. – Mascletà in the Town Hall Square. Pyrotechnics Turís.

4:30 p.m. – Delivery of Infatiles Awards.

Tribune installed in the City Council for the distribution of prizes obtained for children’s failures in the different sections, as well as children’s presentations, Ninot Cavalcade and children’s glitter llibrets.

00:00 h. – Fireworks castle on the Alameda promenade. Zarzoso Pyrotechnics.

TUESDAY 17

09:00 h. – Delivery Awards. In the gallery installed before the City Council, distribution of prizes obtained for the failures in the different sections, as well as for the competitions of illuminated streets, presentations commissions and of llibret of failure.

2:00 p.m. – Mascletà in the Town Hall square. Aitana pyrotechnics.

3:30 p.m. – Offering flowers to the Mare de Déu.

OFFER – CALLE DE LA PAZ

15:30 h .: Pla del Remei – Gran Via

4:45 p.m.: Benimamet- Burjassot – Beniferri

18:30 h .: Malvarrosa – Cabanyal – Beteró

19:45 h .: Algiros

20:45 h .: Poblats Al Sud

22:15 h .: Quatre Carreres

OFFER – SAN VICENTE STREET

15:30 h .: Campanar

16:30 h .: La Roqueta – Arrancapins

18:00 h .: Olivereta

7:45 p.m.: La Saïdia

21:15 h .: El Carme

22:00 h .: Benicalap

23:15 h .: Regional Houses

23:25 h .: Local Boards

23:35 h .: Failure of FMIV Carla Garcia la Falla Ramiro de Maetzu – Leones.

23:40 h .: Official Delegation Delegation of Murcia, Castellon and Alicante.

23:45 h .: Last 5 FFMMIV.

23:50 h .: FMIV and C.H., Components of JCF and MUNICIPAL BAND of Valencia.

01:00 h. Castle of fireworks on the Paseo de la Alameda. Pyrotechnics Brothers Caballer.

WEDNESDAY 18

10:30 a.m. – Tribute to the poet Maximiliano Thous, in his monument, located at the crossroads of the streets of Sagunto and Maximiliano Thous.

With the collaboration of Fray Pedro Vives – Bilbao – Maximiliano Thous.

12:00 h. – Tribute to maestro Serrano, which will take place at his monument on the avenue of the Kingdom of Valencia.

2:00 p.m. – Mascletà in the Town Hall square. Vulcan pyrotechnics.

3:30 p.m. – Offering flowers to the Mare de Déu.

OFFER – CALLE DE LA PAZ

15:30 h .: Russafa A

16:30 h .: Russafa B

17:15 h .: Pla del Reial – Benimaclet

19:00 h .: Canyamelar – Grao – Nazareth

20:00 h .: La Xerea

20:30 h .: Rascanya

22:00 h .: Camins al Grau

OFFER- SANT VICENTE STREET

15:30 h .: Jesus

4:45 p.m. Mislata

18:00 h .: La Creu Coberta

19:15 h .: El Pilar – Sant Francesc

8:15 pm: Patraix

21:30 h .: La Seu – El Mercat

22:00 h .: Botanic – La Petxina

23:00 h .: Quart de Poblet – Xirivella.

00:30 h .: Regional Houses.

00:40 h .: Guest Entities.

00:50 h .: FMV fault Consuelo Llobell la Falla Albacete – Marvá.

00:55 h .: Official Delegation Delegation of Murcia, Castellon and Alicante.

01:00 h .: Last 5 FFMMIV.

01:00 h .: FMV. and C.H., Components of JCF and MUNICIPAL BAND of Valencia.

01:30 h .: NIT OF THE FOC. Castle of fireworks on the Paseo de la Alameda. Pyrotechnics Caballer FX.

THURSDAY 19

11.00 a.m. – Offering of flowers of the FFMMV and its CCHH before the image of the Patriarch on the bridge of San José.

With the collaboration of Falla Doctor Olóriz.

12:00 h. – Solemn Mass in honor of Saint Joseph at the Seo de Valencia, officiated by the Archbishop of Valencia, His Emcia. Revma Antonio Cañizares, offered by Fallera Central Board and the Carpenters Guild, with the assistance of the FF.MM.V. and its CC.HH.

2:00 p.m. – Mascletà in the Town Hall square. Pyrotechnics Caballer FX.

7:00 p.m. – Cavalcade of Fire along Colón Street, from Ruzafa Street to Porta la Mar Square.

10:00 p.m. – Cremà of children’s failures.

10:30 p.m. – Cremà of the infantile fault that has obtained the first prize of the special section.

11:00 p.m. – Cremà of the children’s fault of the Town Hall square.

00:00 h. – Cremà of all the failures of Valencia.

00:30 h. – Cremà of the fault that has obtained the first prize of the special section.

01:00 h. – “Cremà” of the failure of the Town Hall Square. Pyrotechnics Caballer FX. .