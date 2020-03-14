CONCACAF Champions League: America stomp Atlanta in…

Club America got a pair of goals two minutes apart, added a third before the 40-minute mark and cruised to a 3-0 win over Atlanta United Wednesday night in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal series in Mexico City.

Leo Suarez (11th minute) and Henry Martin (13th) put the United in an early hole, and Bruno Valdez made it 3-0 in the 36th minute at Azteca Stadium. Richard Sanchez assisted on two of the goals.

Atlanta United weren’t without their chances as shots were nearly even (18-17 in favor of America) and the visitors held a 7-5 advantage in shots on goal.

Already in a deep hole without start Josef Martinez (torn ACL), Atlanta now have to outscore America by at least three in the second leg of the two-game, total-goals series on March 18 in Kennesaw, Ga.

Tigres 1, New York City FC 0

Eduardo Vargas scored with moments left in second-half stoppage time, giving the visiting Mexican squad win in the first leg of its quarterfinal with NYCFC on Wednesday at Harrison, N.J.

The second leg of the two-game, total-goals series will be played Tuesday at San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.

With the game nearly over, Tigres’ Andre-Pierre Gignac took a shot from just above the top of the 18-yard box that NYCFC goalie Sean Johnson saved with a diving stop. However, the rebound rolled out front to Vargas, who tapped in a 5-yard shot for the winner.

–Field Level Media