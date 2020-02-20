CONCACAF Champions League Results

Feb 19 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday (start times are CST) 8th Finals ————————————————- Portmore United (0) 1 Cruz Azul (0) 2 …. aggregate: 1-2 Cruz Azul win León (1) 2 Los Angeles (0) 0 …. aggregate: 2-0 León win Motagua (1) 1 Atlanta United (1) 1 …. aggregate: 1-1 Wednesday, February 19 fixtures (CST/GMT) Alianza v Tigres UANL (1900/0100) Deportivo Saprissa v Montreal Impact (1900/0100) Comunicaciones v América (2100/0300) Thursday, February 20 fixtures (CST/GMT) San Carlos v New York City (1900/0100) Olimpia v Seattle Sounders (2100/0300)
CONCACAF Champions League Results0
Share.