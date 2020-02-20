CONCACAF Champions League Summaries

Feb 19 (OPTA) – Summaries for the CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday (start times are CST) 8th Finals ……………………………………………………….. Portmore United (0) 1 Scorers: R. Smith 74 Yellow card: Farquharson 88 Subs used: Pryce 72 (Smith), Farquharson 82 (Smith), Harriott 96 (Willis) Cruz Azul (0) 2 Scorers: L. Passerini 90+5, J. Rodríguez 90+9 Yellow card: Giménez 79 Subs used: Rodríguez 62 (Borja), Alvarado 62 (Pineda), Giménez 78 (Ceppelini) Aggregate score: 1-2 Referee: Reon Radix ……………………………………………………….. León (1) 2 Scorers: J. Meneses 21, Á. Mena 88 Yellow card: Aquino 45 Subs used: Ramos 63 (Aquino), Cardona 87 (Sosa), Zamora 93 (Montes) Los Angeles (0) 0 Yellow card: Blessing 43, Palacios 61 Subs used: Duke 62 (Kaye), Mohammed Mounir 68 (Palacios), Perez 76 (Rossi) Aggregate score: 2-0 Referee: Ismael Alexander Cornejo ……………………………………………………….. Motagua (1) 1 Scorers: R. Moreira 34 Yellow card: Crisanto 78 Subs used: Klusener 66 (Castillo), Martínez 70 (Mayorquin), Izaguirre 82 (Galvaliz) Atlanta United (1) 1 Scorers: J. Martínez 35 Yellow card: Martínez 46, Escobar 52 Subs used: Lennon 65 (Adams), Jahn 81 (Martínez) Aggregate score: 1-1 Referee: Adonai Escobedo González ……………………………………………………….. Wednesday, February 19 fixtures (CST/GMT) Alianza v Tigres UANL (1900/0100) Deportivo Saprissa v Montreal Impact (1900/0100) Comunicaciones v América (2100/0300) Thursday, February 20 fixtures (CST/GMT) San Carlos v New York City (1900/0100) Olimpia v Seattle Sounders (2100/0300)