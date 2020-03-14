CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres grab lead vs. NYCFC

Eduardo Vargas scored with moments left in second-half stoppage time, giving Mexico’s Tigres a 1-0 win over New York City FC on Wednesday at Harrison, N.J., in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal series.

The second leg of the two-game, total-goals series will be played Tuesday at San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.

With the game nearly over, Tigres’ Andre-Pierre Gignac took a shot from just above the top of the 18-yard box that NYCFC goalie Sean Johnson saved with a diving stop. However, the rebound rolled out front to Vargas, who tapped in a 5-yard shot for the winner.

One other CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal series was set to start later Wednesday night, with Atlanta United facing Club America at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

