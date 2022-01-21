Concerned about the ‘grave situation’ in Afghanistan, Norway has agreed to host Taliban talks.

Taliban to meet with Norwegian authorities, international community representatives, and other Afghans in Oslo in January.

24–25

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Norway is hosting Taliban representatives for talks in Oslo on January, citing the “grave” humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that the dates will be September 23-25.

The Taliban, who have seized power in Afghanistan, have been invited to “meetings with Norwegian authorities and representatives of the international community, as well as other Afghans from a range of fields within civil society,” according to a statement.

Anniken Huitfeldt, the Dutch foreign minister, stated that her country is “extremely concerned” about the “grave situation in Afghanistan, where millions of people are facing a full-fledged humanitarian disaster.”

“Both the international community and Afghans from various parts of society must engage in dialogue with the Taliban in order to be able to help the civilian population in Afghanistan,” she added.

She stated that Norway will communicate its expectations to Afghanistan’s interim government, focusing on “girls’ education and human rights, including women’s right to participate in society.”

The meetings, according to the minister, “do not represent a legitimization or recognition of the Taliban,” but “we must talk to the country’s de facto authorities.”

We cannot allow the current political situation to worsen the humanitarian crisis.”

The meetings will bring together Afghan women leaders, journalists, and others who work to protect human rights and address humanitarian, economic, social, and political issues.

“The willingness to talk to all parties is one of the key principles underpinning Norway’s peace and reconciliation efforts.

The readout stated, “Norway has been in talks with the Taliban for many years.”

A senior delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Muttaqi will depart for Oslo on Saturday, according to Taliban spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi.

In August 2021, the Taliban regained power following the withdrawal of foreign forces and the collapse of the US-backed government.

However, international recognition for the interim administration is still a work in progress.

While international funding is largely suspended, the country’s assets abroad, primarily in the United States, are also frozen.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), half of the population is now suffering from acute hunger, over nine million people have been displaced, and millions of children have been forced to drop out of school.

The United Nations and its allies have done so.

Short summary of Infosurhoy