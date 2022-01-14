Concerns about a ‘Russian plot to justify the invasion of Ukraine’ have sparked World War Three fears, as an expert warns that rising tensions could spark a major conflict.

Experts warn that escalating tensions could spark a major conflict, prompting WW3 fears over “Russia’s plot to justify Ukraine invasion.”

The alleged plot by Russia to justify an invasion of Ukraine has sparked fears of a third World War, according to an expert who warns that rising tensions could spark a major conflict.

The suspicions arise after a US official told CNN that the country has intelligence that Russia is preparing a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine to create a pretext for an invasion.

According to the official, the US has evidence that the operatives have been trained in urban warfare and explosives in order to carry out a covert attack against Russia’s own forces.

The claims were echoed by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense in a statement released on Friday, which claimed that Russian special forces are planning provocations against their own forces in an attempt to frame Ukraine.

During a briefing on Thursday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan hinted at the report.

“Our intelligence community has developed information, which has now been downgraded,” Sullivan said, “that Russia is laying the groundwork for the option of fabricating a pretext for an invasion.”

“This playbook was first seen in 2014,” says the author.

They’re rehearsing this playbook, and we’ll have more details on what we see as this potential pretext to share with the press over the next 24 hours.”

“The aggressor country’s military units and satellites receive orders to prepare for such provocations,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry told CNN on Friday.

Russian officials have insisted that they will not attack Ukraine unless NATO guarantees that Kiev will never join the US-led alliance.

Taras Kuzio, an associate research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and an expert on Ukrainian political, economic, and security affairs, told The US Sun that the “crisis is likely to escalate before it de-escalates.”

“The crisis is likely to worsen before it gets better.”

[Vladimir] Putin is the president for life, and he is unable to resign.

That’s how their system works.

He knows he can’t trust the people around him because “thieves have no honor,” Kuzio told The US Sun exclusively.

“He’s obsessed with Ukraine; without it, he can’t rebuild his empire.”

As a result, he will always be fixated.

There’s a lot of frustration and anger directed at the West, and he believes the West is preventing Ukraine from returning to Russia.

“He sees his war against Ukraine as part of a larger war against the West.”

He doesn’t do anything to separate them.

Throughout Putin’s presidency, you’ll face crises on a regular basis.

When you’re dealing with a crisis like this, there’s always the risk of things getting out of hand,” he added.

According to Kuzio, the United States,…

