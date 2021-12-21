Concerns about Biden’s health have grown after an aide tested positive for Covid after spending time on Air Force One with the president, 79.

Concerns about Biden’s health have grown after an aide tested positive for Covid after spending time on Air Force One with the president, who is 79.

When a White House staffer tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, fears for President Joe Biden’s health grew.

According to the White House, Biden tested negative for the virus on Monday and is scheduled to be tested again on Wednesday.

Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary, issued a statement in response to the incident.

“A mid-level staff member who does not have regular contact with the President received a positive result for a Covid-19 test on Monday morning,” the statement said.

“On the way from Orange, South Carolina to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that staff member spent approximately 30 minutes in close proximity to the President on Air Force One three days prior, on Friday.”

The staffer is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus, according to the statement, and initially texted negative prior to boarding Air Force One.

