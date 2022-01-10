Concerns about supply in Kazakhstan and Libya have made oil volatile.

Concerns about Kazakhstan’s and Libya’s oil supplies have made oil volatile.

Flight cancellations in the United States have continued due to the spread of the omicron variant among employees, putting downward pressure on prices.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Investor supply concerns from unrest in OPEC member Kazakhstan and the political impasse in Libya kept oil prices mixed on Monday, though gains were limited by rising daily COVID-19 omicron variant cases.

At 0646 GMT, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at (dollar)81.72 per barrel, down 0.03 percent from its previous close of (dollar)81.75 per barrel.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at (dollar)78.89 per barrel, down 0.01 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)78.90 per barrel.

During Monday’s trading, prices were volatile as investors tried to balance concerns about supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya with the rapid spread of omicron.

Protests in Kazakhstan over the past week turned into massive riots across the country, killing 164 people.

Kazakhstan’s founding President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s press secretary announced on Saturday that the president had taken over as chairman of the country’s security council.

Following the protests, Chevron said on Sunday that production at the massive Tengiz field in western Kazakhstan has gradually returned to normal levels.

The turmoil in Kazakhstan put upward pressure on prices, highlighting the fragility of crude supply.

Due to severe constraints on Libya’s oil production, which has fallen from a high of 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) to around 800,000 bpd due to the political impasse and required pipeline maintenance, supply concerns have resurfaced, putting additional pressure on prices.

COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc on the aviation industry in the United States, with about 5,000 flights canceled over the weekend due to staff shortages caused by virus outbreaks among employees, according to FlightAware, a data tracking service.