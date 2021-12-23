Concerns about the Farm Show; a homeless family’s plan; and the COVID-19 pill: Good morning, Pennsylvania!

Concerns about the Farm Show; a homeless family’s plan; the COVID-19 pill: Good morning, Pennsylvania!

This week, Carlisle resident Henry Stein paid a visit to Santa at Capital City Mall.

An intruder was killed after breaking into a couple’s home and attacking them, according to Adams County police.

According to police, he was shot by a resident of the house.

Payments on federal student loans have been paused until May 1st.

Interest rates will remain unchanged at 0%, and debt collection efforts will be put on hold.

A Harrisburg family of seven will spend Christmas in a hotel after being ordered to vacate their dilapidated rental property.

A fundraiser, on the other hand, gave them more than (dollar)20,000 and the hope of a permanent, stable home.

Election delays? : Election officials warn that if lawmakers don’t finish a new district voting map soon, the 2022 spring primary could be postponed.

(Joe McClure, INFOSURHOYcom, file)The Maclay Street lobby entrance at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to begin in January.

8, as a result of a coronavirus outbreak in the state.

One of its major food court vendors, on the other hand, has decided not to participate.

President Joe Biden says the government will provide 500 million free rapid home tests, increase hospital support, and redouble vaccination efforts in the fight against Omicron.

The first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that people will be able to take at home, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a sack against the Washington Redskins during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 1.

12 in Landover, Maryland, in the year 2021.

Micah Parsons, a Harrisburg native and former Penn State star, has been named a starter in the NFL’s Pro Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys.

Ji’Ayir Brown’s decision to return to Penn State in 2022 could benefit both the football team and the player.