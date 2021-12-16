Concerns are growing for the safety of a ‘vulnerable’ teen who has gone missing in the Paisley area.

Concerns about the safety of a ‘vulnerable’ teen who has gone missing in the Paisley area are growing.

Jayden Wallace, 14, was last seen in the Paisley area around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday.

He had on a black tracksuit and a black skip hat when he was last seen.

A teenager has gone missing from Paisley, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Jayden Wallace, 14, was last seen around 8:50 p.m. on December 11 in the Paisley area.

Jayden is described by officers as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a slim build, short brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and a black skip hat when he was last seen.

Sign up for Glasgow Livenewsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

“Jayden is a vulnerable young man, and we have increasing concerns for his wellbeing,” said police constable Cyril Pather.

“Anyone who has seen Jayden or knows where he is is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3389 from December 13th.”

Meanwhile, police are asking for the public’s help in locating Greig Cochrane, a missing teen who was last seen in a Glasgow Tesco store a week after he was reported missing.