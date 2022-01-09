As a contentious bill is debated in the House of Lords, fears are growing in the United Kingdom.

Concerns are growing in the United Kingdom as the House of Lords debates a controversial bill.

The new bill criticizes the controversial articles on revoking citizenship and criminalizing asylum seekers’ illegal entry.

The controversial Nationality and Borders Bill is currently being debated in the House of Lords, and opposition is growing, with a provision allowing for easier citizenship revocation drawing particularly harsh criticism.

Since its introduction in parliament, human rights organizations, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and various community leaders have criticized Article 9 of the bill, titled “Notice of decision to deprive a person of citizenship.”

The clause will give the Home Office new powers to revoke anyone’s citizenship if it receives Royal Assent without amendments.

The bill, which was commissioned by Home Secretary Priti Patel, also includes a provision that makes illegal asylum seeker arrivals in the UK illegal.

Lord Rosser criticized this aspect of the bill on the first day of debate in the House of Lords, saying that the Refugee Convention “provides that states shall not impose penalties on refugees where their life or freedom is threatened, on account of their illegal entry or presence,” according to the bill.

“And (if) they appear promptly and show good cause for their unlawful presence,” he added.

“The entire international system for refugee protection would crumble if every country took this approach of criminalizing those who enter illegally for the purpose of claiming asylum,” Lord Rosser added.

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi also spoke out against the bill during the debate.

“These laws may have an impact on legislators and their families.”

Our coworkers, friends, and family are among them.

“There are some of us among them,” she explained.

“It’s not a scare tactic; this is the truth.”

Families across the country are banding together to combat the real-world consequences of years of incremental legislation.”

The new legislation, according to Gurpreet Singh Anand, secretary general of the Sikh Council UK, will allow the government to “crack down on people who they believe are a problem.”

He clarified, “This does not mean that person is a criminal or has committed a crime.”

“The bill on nationality and borders expands on the powers that already exist.”

