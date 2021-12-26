Concerns for a 35-year-old woman dressed as Santa who was last seen on Christmas Day being approached by a group of men as she walked home.

Fears for a 35-year-old woman dressed as Santa who was last seen being approached by a group of men as she walked home on Christmas Day.

ANGER is growing for a woman dressed as Santa who has been missing since Christmas Day, following reports that she was stopped by a group of men in a car as she walked home.

Katarzyan Pawelak, 35, has been identified and a photo and description of her has been released by Devon and Cornwall Police. She is known to her friends as Kasia.

She has been missing since 3.30 p.m. on Christmas Day, and police in Plymouth have joined her friends and family in requesting assistance.

She was last seen in Stonehouse, Plymouth, wearing a red jacket, black tights, and black Chelsea boots with zips, as well as a black trench coat with a dress and a Santa outfit over it.

Her friend, Kinga Gniadek, wrote on Facebook yesterday (December 25) that Kasia is “very vulnerable” and that her friends and relatives are “growing increasingly concerned for her.”

“Kasia was stopped on Mutley Plain by some men in a car at around 3.30pm while walking home,” Kinga wrote in a follow-up to her original post.

Police have not confirmed the claim, but anyone who sees her is asked to call 999.

Mutley Plain, a Plymouth suburb, is about 1.5 miles from Stonehouse, another city suburb.

Kasia, who has an angel and devil tattoo on the back of her neck, has recent ties to Plymouth’s Stonehouse, Eggbuckland, or Mutley neighborhoods.

“Kasia Pawelak is a high-risk missing person, and we are concerned for her welfare,” Devon and Cornwall Police said today.

“Investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the police right away.”

Anyone who sees Kasia or knows where she is is urged to call 999 and reference police log number 694.

She is described as a white female with a medium build, 5ft 9 inches tall, and shoulder-length blonde hair.