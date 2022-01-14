Concerns have been raised about the sale of the M8 industrial estate in Glasgow, as the firm plans to cut down trees.

Concerns have been raised about the sale of the M8 industrial estate in Glasgow, as a firm plans to cut down trees.

Officers will negotiate with Tilstone about the possible sale, but councillors are concerned that the plan is inappropriate in light of the climate emergency and have requested that it be brought back to a committee.

The sale of land near the M8 to a company that plans to cut down trees to give drivers a better view of the Queenslie industrial estate is set to start.

Officers from the council have been given permission to begin talks with Tilstone Glasgow Ltd, an Exeter-based company, about a deal for an embankment alongside the highway.

Concerned councillors agreed to the move, but demanded that any agreement be brought back to a committee for approval.

They believe that, in the face of a climate emergency, the proposal is inappropriate.

The project, according to Greens Cllr Jon Molyneux, is “the epitome of a car-centric development.”

In 2018, Tilstone received planning permission in principle to redevelop parts of the industrial estate as Queenslie Park, but detailed plans would need to be approved before construction could begin.

Retail, pub and restaurant, car showroom, petrol station, and hot food drive-thru are all permitted uses for the property.

“At present, Queenslie Park is not visible from the M8 and does not have the strong, cohesive identity that it should and could have,” according to planning documents submitted on behalf of the firm.

“By creating a more open aspect at the site’s northwestern corner, we will be able to increase the park’s visibility, which is critical for putting it on the map with potential occupiers and visitors.”

The site is currently “strongly screened,” according to the landscape strategy, and existing woodland on the slope to the M8 will be “cleared to allow view to the new park.”

The developers are “not a local company,” according to Cllr Molyneux.

“From what I’ve seen, they’re a major property developer who creates identical car-centric developments all over the country.”

“The land is currently woodland, so it is covered in trees, and they want to remove all of the woodland and replace it with topography, low-level planting, and vegetation because they believe the trees prevent people from seeing the development from the highway.”

Before a deal is reached, he wants a climate impact assessment to be completed.

