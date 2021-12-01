Concerns that Omicron could infect people who had recently had Delta have led to a change in PCR guidance, according to Covid testing.

Concerns that a recent covid infection does not provide protection against Omicron have prompted the UK Health Security Agency to change its testing guidance.

The government has advised anyone who develops symptoms of Covid-19 to get tested, even if they have recently recovered from the virus, due to concerns that recent covid infection does not provide protection against the Omicron variant.

People who have tested positive for Delta or another covid variant within the last 90 days may still contract the new strain, according to new guidance released by the UK Health Security Agency.

People who develop new symptoms after testing positive in the previous three months should get a PCR test and self-isolate as usual if the results are positive.

The updated advice comes as researchers investigate whether the Omicron variant can overcome immunity developed through vaccination or previous infection with other covid strains.

The WHO is also concerned that previous covid infection will not provide immunity to Omicron.

Previously, it was thought that contracting Covid-19 would provide three months of immunity from reinfection, but the Omicron variant’s numerous mutations, some of which are linked to immune escape, have raised concerns that an individual’s antibodies will be unable to “recognize” the new strain.

While scientists are yet to provide conclusive evidence that Omicron can evade immunity, laboratory trials to test the new strain against existing covid antibodies are currently underway.

The UKHSA is issuing the new guidance on a precautionary basis until this evidence can be produced, which should be in around two weeks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday that there is preliminary evidence of “an increased risk of Omicron reinfection.”

In the UK, close contacts of Omicron cases are advised to self-isolate for 10 days and take a PCR test.

“If you have previously received a positive Covid-19 PCR test result, it is usually not advised to be re-tested within 90 days of this result,” the new UK government advice states.

“However, if you develop any new Covid-19 symptoms or are a close contact of someone who has been identified as a suspected or confirmed case of the, you should have a PCR test within 90 days of a previous positive PCR test.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Concerns that Omicron could infect people who recently had Delta lead to a change in PCR guidance.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]