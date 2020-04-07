Condition of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ‘stable’ | NOW

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had a “stable night” and “keeps up the courage,” his spokesman said on Tuesday. Johnson was admitted to an intensive care unit with severe symptoms of the coronavirus on Monday evening.

The spokesman further said that Johnson has been given oxygen, but does not need a ventilator. He has breathing problems, but no pneumonia has been diagnosed.

The Prime Minister’s duties are assumed by the Secretary of State, Dominic Raab.

During Johnson’s absence, Raab has the authority to respond to any attack on the United Kingdom, but is not allowed to appoint or dismiss ministers and will not update Queen Elizabeth weekly, as the Prime Minister usually does.

Prime minister’s state of health suddenly deteriorated

Johnson, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus 11 days ago, was admitted to St. Thomas Hospital in London last Sunday evening.

Initially, the government said he was there for routine testing, but his condition deteriorated such that he was admitted to an intensive care unit on Monday evening to be closer to a ventilator if needed.

