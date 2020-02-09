Conegliano beat Budapest 3-0 in women’s volleyball Champions League

BUDAPEST, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Italy’s Carraro Imoco Conegliano beat Hungary’s Vasas Obuda Budapest 25-12, 25-19, 25-13 in the fifth round of the women’s volleyball Champions League Group D here on Thursday.

The Hungarian champion will play in the final round on February 18 against Romanian Alba Blaj team in Sibiu.

Top Vasas players were Kjelstrup with 9 points, and Kostelanska with 8 points, while the most successful player of the match was the Italian Raphaela Folie with 19 points.

Following are the Group D standings:

1. Conegliano 14 points

2. Nantes 9

3. Alba Blaj 6

4. Vasas 1

With this victory, Conegliano advanced to the quarterfinals. Enditem