Conference tournaments canceled due to virus crisis

Conference basketball tournaments across the country were canceled Thursday due to the coronavirus crisis, with many of them already in progress.

The Power 5 leagues — ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12 — canceled their men’s tournaments, as did the American Athletic Conference, Atlantic 10, Big East, Conference USA, MAC, America East, Big Sky and WAC.

The Big East made its decision during halftime of Thursday’s quarterfinal game between Creighton and St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.

“These are not easy decisions quite naturally. I know how important athletics is to a society as a whole,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said.

“My focus, and I’ve said from the beginning, is to make sure our student-athletes are at the center. To show some leadership — it’s not easy to do — but it’s the right thing to do.”

The NCAA Tournament has not yet been called off, but there is dwindling optimism the event will go on as scheduled.

NCAA president Mark Emmert said Wednesday the tournament would be played without fans. The Final Four site in Atlanta was expected to change from Mercedes-Benz Stadium — home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons — to a smaller venue, Emmert said.

–Field Level Media