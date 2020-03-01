Confirm the first death by coronavirus in the United States

A woman over 50 died of coronavirus this Saturday in Washington, as confirmed by health authorities in the country. Is about the first death recorded in the United States. President Donald Trump announced travel restrictions additional that affect Iran, Italy and South Korea in response to COVID-19, which has already infected more than 86,000 people worldwide and more than 2,900 deaths.

Trump offered more information at a press conference this Saturday at the White House and described the victim as a “wonderful woman” and a “high-risk patient.” “There is no reason to panic. The figures are going down and the decision to act early reduced the spread of the virus in the United States, and this will give us time to find solutions. “There are 22 people admitted recently who have tested positive and 15 are in the process of recovery in the country , according to the authorities.

“We are taking the strongest measures any country has taken, although there are more probable cases“said the president, who added that he was not altering his routine.” You are talking about 22 people in this vast country. I think we will be in very good shape. “The president also said he is” thinking of “possibly closing the border with Mexico to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Vice President Pence warned at the press conference that the ban on traveling to Iran would be extended to foreigners who had been in the country for the past 14 days. The State Department also increased its warning by advising Americans not to travel to parts of Italy and South Korea affected by the virus.

The president added that on Monday of next week he will meet in the White House with pharmaceutical companies to talk about a possible vaccine and “develop it in the shortest possible time.” The president also said they urge Americans not to travel to the affected areas of South Korea and Italy.

On the resources of sanitary masks, the president recalled that the common citizen “does not need to go to buy masks.” “There are more than 40 million masks available and we will produce more to increase availability for medical staff,” he recalled.

The health officials of the states of California, Oregon and Washington are worried about what appears to be a rapid spread through the western communities of the country, after confirming on Friday night that the origin of contagion of four patients was unknown.

Except for one of the cases in Washington, where the first case of coronavirus in the US was diagnosed. on January 21, these are infections of unknown origin, since the patients had not traveled outside the country or been in contact with other people who were known to suffer from the disease. The fourth case may be related to travel, the CDC said.

One of the “alleged positives” announced by Washington health officials includes a high school student and a woman in her 50s who had recently returned from a trip to South Korea, where, according to authorities in the Asian country, 3,150 have been registered cases and 17 deaths.

The three cases of which the source of infection is unknown come to add to a previous one that was announced in California on February 26.

All four patients tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in their respective states using a laboratory test developed by the CDC and is awaiting further analysis, although patients are treated as if they were confirmed cases, the US health agency

These four cases raise the total number to 19 of COVID-19 cases detected through the US public health system.

To them we must add three people who were transferred to the USA. after testing positive in China and 44 more who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was anchored in Japan and were repatriated to the country last week after disembarking from the ship.

The outbreak that began in China has infected more than 86,000 people in 60 countries. The vast majority (79,257) in China, where 2,835 deaths have been recorded due to this cause, of the more than 2,900 worldwide.

First case in Ecuador

The Ecuadorian authorities confirmed on Saturday the first case of COVID-19 in the country, an Ecuadorian of more than 70 years who arrived on February 14 from Spain without symptoms of any kind. It was clarified that his status is critical and that mass acts in Guayaquil and Babahoyo are prohibited.

President Lenín Moreno, in his Twitter account, summoned the country to “keep calm and follow the recommendations to reduce the risks of contagion” and stressed that he has the experts and a health system to deal with these cases.

Shortly after the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the country, long lines of citizens were formed in Guayaquil struggling to acquire boxes of masks and vitamin C, while the government opened a permanent telephone line of information about this disease .

The Minister of Health, Catalina Andramuño, told the press that the government has followed all the corresponding protocols and has taken “all necessary protection measures.” However, he warned, “as has happened in 54 countries, the (protective) measures did not prevent the virus from entering.”

He stressed that it is an Ecuadorian who lives in Spain, who entered without any symptoms, but “the following days she begins to feel general malaise and fever for which she was treated in a health home” and was positive for the coronavirus . He added that apart from the contacts of this woman “there are no more suspicious cases in the country” and that “we do not have the virus circulating in the country.”

The Minister of Government, María Paula Romo, also on Twitter said that immediately “we will suspend the massive events in Guayaquil and Babahoyo,” where “extreme precautions are requested to avoid contagion.”

The Deputy Minister of Health, Julio López, said that the patient’s condition, which had pre-existing diseases, “is Critical and diagnostic reserved“, And added that” we began the census of contacts and are followed up assisted, with symptomatic and asymptomatic patients, “about 80 people.

He added that the woman arrived in Guayaquil and that her route of travel and contacts are fully identified. This is the third case in Latin America, after one registered days ago in Brazil and two on Friday in Mexico.

