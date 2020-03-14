Confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 178 in Israel

JERUSALEM, March 14 (Xinhua) — The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 178, Israeli Ministry of Health said Saturday.

Of the 143 patients being treated in 16 hospitals across Israel, two are in serious condition, 11 in moderate condition and 130 in mild condition.

Of the rest 35 cases, 31 are treated in home quarantine and the remaining four have recovered.

About the long queues at supermarkets across Israel, the Health Ministry said earlier in the day that the supermarkets “will remain open in every scenario and there is no point in forming them.”