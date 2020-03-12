Confirmed COVID-19 cases in France reach 1,606, 30 deaths

PARIS, March 10 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in France increased to 1,606 on Tuesday while the fatalities climbed to 30, the Heath Ministry said in a statement.

France, which remains at pre-epidemic level, registered 194 new cases of infection and five more deaths in less than 24 hours.

“The priority is to curb the spread of the virus. For this, the simplest and most effective measure is to apply all barrier gestures,” the ministry said.

“These actions will help reduce the transmission of the virus and limit the increase in the number of cases. Scientific studies clearly show that this strategy reduces the impact on the population during the transition to stage 3,” it added.

The barrier gestures include frequent hand washing, using one-time tissues, coughing or sneezing into the elbow, avoiding handshakes and hugs.

Early in the morning, French President Emmanuel Macron visited the SAMU (the French organization of prehospital urgent medical aid) service at Necker hospital in Paris.

“France is at the beginning of (the coronavirus) epidemic,” said the president, stressing that the authorities were well organized to face the crisis.