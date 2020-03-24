Confirmed COVID-19 cases in U.S. top 13,000: Johns Hopkins University

Video: The latest chart of COVID-19 casualty in the United States; and what the White House and the Capitol Hill look like in March, 2020. (Xinhua/Tan Yixiao, Hu Yousong)

A health worker directs a driver at a drive-through COVID-19 testing location set up by the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, on March 19, 2020. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, March 19 (Xinhua) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 13,000 as of 5:30 p.m. local time on Thursday (2130 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The Washington Monument (R) and the U.S. Capitol Building are silhouetted against sunrise in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

The fresh figure reached 13,060 with 175 deaths. Some 3,000 new cases were reported during the past five hours, according to the CSSE.

(Article by Xinhua Reporter Chang Yuan) ■