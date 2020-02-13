Confirmed COVID-19 cases increase to 51 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — The number of novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19) cases in Hong Kong has increased to 51 as of Tuesday afternoon, after a new case was confirmed, Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection (CHP) said.

The additional case involves a 43-year-old man living in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district. He had no history of travel during the incubation period, but had a meal on Jan. 31 with 12 family members, one of whom has earlier been confirmed being infected.

The CHP is tracing his contacts, including those who had contact with him during his work, Head of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch Chuang Shuk-kwan said at the daily press briefing.

According to the Hospital Authority Chief Manager (Patient Safety and Risk Management) Sara Ho, out of the 51 confirmed cases in Hong Kong, one patient has passed away, one has been cured and discharged from the hospital, while 49 remain hospitalized, including four in critical condition and five in serious condition.

For the 40 patients in stable condition, the Hospital Authority and the CHP will make careful assessment and tests before arranging for their discharge.