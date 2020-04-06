Confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 38,168 in UK, death toll exceeds 3,600

LONDON, April 3 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Britain reached 38,168 as of Friday morning, an increase of 4,450 in 24 hours, according to the lastest figure from the Department of Health and Social Care.

As of Thursday afternoon, of those hospitalised in Britain who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 3,605 have died, marking a record daily rise of 684.

During Thursday’s Downing Street coronavirus daily briefing, NHS England Medical Director Stephen Powis said it may take “a few weeks” before the number of deaths in Britain begin to decrease.