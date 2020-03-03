Confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at 100 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, March 3 (Xinhua) — Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection (CHP) said on Tuesday afternoon that the number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong remained at 100 as no new confirmed cases had been reported.

Among these 100 patients, 61 patients remained hospitalized, 37 have been discharged from hospitals, and two have passed away, Chief Manager of Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority Linda Yu said at a daily press briefing.

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said on social media on Monday that around 40 Hong Kong residents who returned to Hong Kong from Iran had been sent to a quarantine center in Hong Kong Island.

It said starting from March 1, people who had been to Iran within 14 days before arriving in Hong Kong must be sent to quarantine centers due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran.

Up to now, there are five quarantine centers in Hong Kong, located in Hong Kong Island and New Territories.