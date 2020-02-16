Confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at 56 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The number of novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19) cases in Hong Kong remained at 56 as of 8:00 p.m. local time on Saturday with no new case confirmed, Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection (CHP) said.

“It’s hard to say the outbreak has reached its peak as the incubation period lasts for 14 days or above. We still need time to monitor the outbreak,” head of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch Chuang Shuk-kwan told the daily press briefing.

Among the 56 confirmed cases, 54 patients are under treatment, one has been discharged from hospital and one died. Among the 54 patients in hospital, five are in critical condition, three in serious condition, and 46 in stable condition, according to the CHP.

The Hospital Authority had 18 million surgical masks, 2.2 million protective suits, 1.1 million N95 respirators in stock, and these stocks were enough for one month, Hospital Authority Chief Manager (Patient Safety and Risk Management) Sara Ho said.