Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 14 in Austria

VIENNA, March 1 (Xinhua) — Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 here, taking the total number of the novel coronavirus cases in Austria to 14, announced the Ministry of Interior at the daily press conference on Sunday.

The four new cases, all showing “mild symptoms”, are a couple of German tourists and two Vienna locals, a woman and a man. The woman recently returned from a trip to Milan, Italy, according to a spokesman for the Vienna City Councilor Peter Hacker.

Before their trip to Vienna, the two German tourists had taken part in a carnival event in their home country and were probably infected there, said the spokesman. They had contact with a person there who had been infected for a long time.

They are now in a hotel room, which is isolated so as not to endanger other guests or employees, after they received treatment in the Kaiser-Franz-Josef Hospital, according to the spokesman.

The two infected locals are currently quarantined at home, said the spokesman.

There are now 14 confirmed cases in Austria, with eight in Vienna, two each in Tyrol and Lower Austria and one each in Salzburg and Styria.