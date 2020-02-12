Confirmed novel coronavirus infection cases rise to 24 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection in Hong Kong has increased to 24, with one of the three additional cases in serious condition.

It was announced by the Center for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government late Thursday.

The CHP said it is investigating three additional cases on Thursday. One of the cases involves the wife of a patient who was confirmed for novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday.

The other two cases involve a 63-year-old female with good past health and a 65-year-old female with underlying illness, respectively. Both of them have no travel history during the incubation period.

The three patients have been admitted to hospital for treatment. The 65-year-old patient is in serious condition, while the other two are in stable condition.

Some of the confirmed cases are believed to be local infection cases according to preliminary epidemiological investigations, the CHP said, reiterating that members of the public maintaining personal and environmental hygiene at all times is critical to preventing the virus from spreading in the community.

At the CHP’s daily press briefing on Thursday afternoon, Head of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch Chuang Shuk-kwan pointed out that Hong Kong’s current confirmed cases involve at least six families, warning that the risk of transmission between family members is relatively high.