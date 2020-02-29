Confirmed three infected by coronavirus in Mexico

Two patients are in the CDMX. Photo: Reuters

MEXICO CITY.

The Director General of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, confirmed at a press conference that they are three people in Mexico who are infected with the coronavirus Covid-19.

At a press conference, members of the Ministry of Health indicated that two are in Mexico City and the third in the state of Sinaloa.

The third person He is a 59 year old man who is a co-worker of the other two infected and who went together on a trip to Bergamo, Italy.

However, Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell stressed that at the moment there is no emergency related to this virus.

In addition, he stressed that the Federal Government’s strategy is reduce the impact of the disease rather than preventing its entry into the country.

On the other hand, Alomy said that there are three more suspicious cases, one in Durango and two in Guanajuato.

