Conflict between Russia and Ukraine: Biden promises to’respond swiftly and decisively’ to Russian aggression.

Biden pledges to’respond swiftly and decisively’ to Russian aggression in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Pentagon leaders say Mr Putin’s actions are reaching a ‘crescendo,’ and US President Joe Biden has issued another warning.

As fears of an invasion grow, US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, that the US would “respond swiftly and decisively” to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine.

“The leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia’s military build-up,” the White House said in a statement following the call on Sunday morning.

According to US intelligence, the situation in Ukraine is “building now to some sort of crescendo opportunity for Mr Putin,” according to US Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

When asked what information he was referring to, Mr Kirby said it was a “mosaic of intelligence” that included what was “right in front of our eyes” on the border.

When asked if German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit was a “last-ditch effort” for diplomacy, Kirby replied, “I’m not sure if I’d say last ditch, but certainly we recognize the time component here seems to be shrinking, and that gives us all cause for concern.”

“But, as we’ve previously stated and continue to believe, there is still time and space for a diplomatic path forward.”

After Germany’s Vice Chancellor, Robert Habeck, warned that “we may be on the verge of war in Europe,” diplomatic efforts to prevent a crisis will ramp up this week.

Mr Scholz will travel to Kyiv and Moscow, where he is expected to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin that if Russia attacks Ukraine, he will face “heavy consequences.”

However, government sources claim that Berlin does not expect any concrete outcomes from the talks.

“The chancellor will make it clear that any attack on Ukraine will have serious consequences… and that the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom are united,” a German government source told Reuters.

“I don’t expect immediate results, but these face-to-face discussions are crucial.”

“The current situation is already a destabilizing situation that has the potential to spiral out of control.”

On Sunday, US personnel at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) began driving away from the rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, retaliated.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Biden vows to ‘respond swiftly and decisively’ to Russian aggression