Confronting moment grieving family members racially abuse bystanders at fatal motorcycle crash scene

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a grieving family verbally attacked bystanders at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.

A man in his 20s died after hitting a guard rail while riding his dirt bike down the nature strip along the Sydney’s Greater Western Highway at Prospect on Monday.

Several members of the man’s family attended the scene to grieve after the incident, before becoming aggressive towards a bystander who they claimed had taken a photo of the scene.

‘Take a f***ing video or photo of my brother that’s laying there dead and I’ll rip your f***ing head off,’ a man in a red jersey said.

‘That’s not a f***ing doll laying there d***head.

‘Have some f***ing respect.’

The accused photographer showed his phone to him and then walked away, before a shirtless man ran towards him screaming ‘Hindu dogs!’

The dirt bike rider was in cardiac arrest when ambulance officials and the CareFlight Helicopter medical team arrived at the scene.

He was given CPR but was pronounced dead on site.

The man’s father attended the site after hearing of his son’s incident and had a heart attack at the scene.

He was taken by ambulance to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition.