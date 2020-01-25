‘Confused’ Orkopoulos hit with two charges

Convicted pedophile and former NSW Labor politician Milton Orkopoulos is “confused and nervous”, according to his lawyer, as he is charged by police just a month after his prison release.

The 62-year-old was arrested at 7am on Wednesday at a house in Malabar and has since been charged with two counts of failing to comply with his reporting obligations.

Lawyer Omar Juweinat earlier on Wednesday said he had spoken to Orkopoulos, who was “confused” about the fresh charges.

“It sounds like it relates to, and I am yet to formally find out, his use of electronic devices and possible the use of an application called WhatsApp,” he told AAP.

“As one could expect, (Orkopoulos) is really confused and nervous about the dilemma he is currently facing.”

NSW Police said Orkopoulos had “possibly failed to report changed personal information as per his obligations for a court order”.

The NSW State Parole Authority met on Wednesday morning to discuss revoking his parole but has now delayed the decision.

“The SPA has decided to stand over a parole revocation hearing for Milton Orkopoulos to a date to be fixed pending his court appearance,” a spokeswoman said.

It has been just a month since Orkopoulos was released from Sydney’s Long Bay prison following an 11-year stint behind bars for child sex offences.

He was granted parole in December despite failing a 2019 prison drug test.

Orkopoulos has been granted strict conditional bail and will appear in Waverley Local Court on Wednesday afternoon.