Congolese refugees in Zambia are returning home voluntarily.

Zambian Congolese refugees return home on their own accord.

Thousands of people who have been in Zambia for more than four years are beginning to return home with the help of the UNHCR.

Thousands of Congolese refugees in Zambia have begun returning home, according to UN radio in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“UNHCR (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) and Zambian authorities have begun the voluntary repatriation of Congolese refugees from Mantapala camp in Luapula province to Pweto in Haut-Katanga province in the DRC, as security has improved enough to allow their return,” said UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch.

In 2017, violence erupted in the DRC’s Haut-Katanga and Tanganyika provinces, forcing thousands to flee to Zambia.

According to the UNHCR, nearly 5,000 refugees who fled violence four years ago have chosen to return to Zambia voluntarily in the coming months.

Buses and trucks have been provided by the UNHCR and the World Food Program (WFP) to transport the refugees.

The refugees will receive a monetary stipend to assist them in resuming their lives in the DRC.

To make repatriation easier in the event of a coronavirus pandemic, the Zambian government set up a rapid screening test for refugees at a rural health clinic in Mantapala before they set out on their journey.

UNHCR will disinfect buses, distribute masks and hand sanitizers, and work with authorities to ensure that virus prevention measures are implemented, such as loading buses at half their normal capacity.

