Congressional session begins in January.

The House of Representatives will meet in January.

They’ve interviewed over 300 witnesses, gathered tens of thousands of documents, and traveled across the country to speak with election officials who were allegedly influenced by Donald Trump.

After six months of hard work, the House committee investigating the January incident has released its findings.

6 Insurgency is getting ready to go public.

Members of the panel will begin to reveal their findings in the coming months, against the backdrop of the former president’s and his allies’ ongoing efforts to whitewash the riots and refute claims that he was involved in their instigation.

The committee also has the task of persuading the American public that their conclusions are based on facts and are credible.

However, the nine legislators — seven Democrats and two Republicans — are united in their desire to tell the entire story of Jan.

6, and they’re planning televised hearings and reports to share their findings with the public.

Their goal is to demonstrate not only the severity of the riot, but also to draw a clear link between the attack and Trump’s aggressive pressure on states and Congress to overturn Joe Biden’s legitimate election as president.

“Despite President Trump’s ongoing efforts to keep the full picture hidden, the full picture is coming to light,” Wyoming Rep.

Vice chairwoman Liz Cheney is one of the committee’s two Republican members.

“I don’t think there’s any part of this larger history where we don’t learn something new,” she said.

Despite the fact that the fundamental facts of Jan.

The committee claims that the extraordinary trove of material they’ve gathered — 35,000 pages of records so far, including texts, emails, and phone records from people close to Trump — is elucidating key details of the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries, which was broadcast live on television.

They are hoping to fill in the gaps about the attack’s preparations and funding.

6 rally that preceded it, as well as the White House’s extensive campaign to sway the election in 2020.

They’re also looking into what Trump was up to as his supporters battled their way into the Capitol.

It’s possible that true accountability will only last for a short time.

Investigations by the House of Representatives are not criminal cases, and lawmakers are unable to impose penalties…

