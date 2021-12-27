Conjoined twins, 19, who were abandoned by their parents when they were born, land their first job after graduating from high school – with two salaries.

Conjoined twins, 19, who were abandoned by their parents when they were born, land their first job after finishing high school – with two salaries.

NINETEEN-YEAR-OLD conjoined twins who were abandoned by their parents when they were born have landed their first job — and it pays double.

The twins were abandoned as babies and were now living in a shelter for children from low-income families.

They were offered a job as electricians by the government-owned Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), for which they will be paid around £100 per month.

They’ve always enjoyed fixing things and would attempt to repair any broken appliances at their shelter when they were younger.

The twins earned an electronics diploma.

They will work in the supply control room, looking after electrical appliances in their new position.

“We are grateful to the Punjab government for recognising our talent,” the twins told the Independent.

After visiting a training site and demonstrating a keen interest in electrics, officials at the power company were impressed.

The twins demonstrated great technical knowledge, according to Venu Parsad, chief managing director of PSPCL.

“We thank the Punjab government and the Pingalwara institution, which schooled us,” Sohna and Mohna said in a tweet to NDTV.

The twins each have their own hearts, kidneys, and spinal cords, as well as two sets of arms, but they share a liver, gallbladder, spleen, and legs.

Doctors refused to separate the twins because doing so could have resulted in one of them dying.

