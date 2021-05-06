CONMEBOL moves Copa Libertadores matches amid Colombia unrest

BOGOTA, May 4 (Xinhua) — Two Copa Libertadores matches scheduled to be played in Colombia this week have been shifted to Paraguayan capital Asuncion amid social unrest in the Andean country, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Tuesday.

Santa Fe’s game against River Plate was moved from Armenia on Wednesday to the La Nueva Olla stadium on Thursday while Atletico Nacional’s duel with Argentinos Junios, originally earmarked for Pereira, was relocated to the Manuel Ferreira stadium on the same day.

In addition, CONMEBOL said the Copa Sudamericana clash between Equidad and Lanus will now be played on Thursday at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, also in Asuncion.

“The CONMEBOL club competition committee reported the suspension of matches to be played in Colombia due to the lack of guarantees from the security authorities of the cities of Armenia and Pereira,” the entity said in a statement.

Fluminense’s Copa Libertadores encounter with Junior in Colombia’s Caribbean port city of Barranquilla on Thursday has so far not been affected by the changes.

According to Colombia’s ombudsman, at least 19 people have died in the past week during violent protests over proposed tax reforms. Enditem