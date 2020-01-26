CONMEBOLLibertadores Summaries

Jan 22 (OPTA) – Summaries for the CONMEBOLLibertadores on Tuesday (start times are EST) 1st Round ……………………………………………………….. Carabobo (0) 1 Scorers: E. Tortolero 46 Yellow card: Barrios 35, Melo 56, Medina 70 Subs used: Herrera 58 (González), Ferrer 62 (Tortolero), Bracho 75 (Medina) Universitario (0) 1 Scorers: J. Dos Santos 83 Yellow card: Santillán 34, Alonso 92 Subs used: Barco 41 (Guarderas), Urruti 66 (Hohberg), Succar 74 (Millán) Aggregate score: 1-1 Referee: Jhon Alexander Ospina Londoño ……………………………………………………….. Wednesday, January 22 fixtures (EST/GMT) San José v Club Guaraní (1715/2215) Progreso v Barcelona (1930/0030)
